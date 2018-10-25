Follow Us!

SGA to decide on the fate of the UPass

    By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. October 31, 2018 - 9:11 am

Murals on South King St and Alapai St. Photo provided by Samuel Williamson.

A Transportation Fee and UPass survey has been released by Hawaii Pacific University’s (HPU) Student Government Association (SGA).

The UPass gives students access to TheBus at a discounted rate of $75 per semester. The normal price for a 5-month pass offered by TheBus is $350.

The current contract for the UPass ends at the conclusion of the Spring 2019 semester.

The survey will help SGA decide if it will recommend the university renews its contract with the city of Honolulu.

To complete the survey, visit the following link.

 

