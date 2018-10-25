HPU Men’s Basketball Takes on UH in Preseason Exhibition

By Steven Gransky - News Editor. November 2, 2018 - 2:35 pm

The Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) men’s basketball team will play The University of Hawai’i (UH) tonight at UH’s Stan Sheriff Center. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tonight’s exhibition match will be the second year in a row that HPU plays UH in a preseason game after their 70-90 loss against UH last year.

The Sharks have four starters returning from the 2017-18 season in which they finished 15-13 overall and 10-10 in the PacWest Conference. Amongst the returning players is Senior Jonathan Janssen, who was voted Preseason Player of the Year in The PacWest Conference Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll. The poll results were released on Oct. 31 with the Sharks team coming in fifth overall.

The regular season will open next week on Nov. 9, with The Sharks playing University of Alaska Anchorage at noon at the McCabe gymnasium.

Tickets to tonight’s game at UH are $10 for general admission and are available on the UH Athletics webpage, or listen in on ESPN 1420 AM.