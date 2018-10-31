Voice your opinion at SGA’s Town Hall

By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. November 5, 2018 - 8:45 am

The Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) Student Government Association (SGA) will be holding a town hall event, which allows students to voice their concerns on university issues.

The event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 7th from 3-5 p.m. at Aloha Tower Marketplace MPR2.

Speakers will discuss the campus move to Waterfront Plaza, the U-Pass, and the Fall 2018 Graduation Ceremony. Afterward, students will be able to discuss and voice their opinions to SGA.

Speakers include Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students and Title IX Coordinator Marites McKee, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Susanne Woods and SGA Downtown Senator Josue Flores.

Student Body President Elana Bosie explained that the event is a great way for the HPU community to discuss issues around campus.

“Town Hall is really amazing, it’s a chance where the faculty, the students, the staff, the administration can come together to discuss all of the issues that are kind of emerging in our community.”