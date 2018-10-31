Follow Us!

New Sharks Concierge to assist students

    By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. November 6, 2018 - 9:00 am

Photo provided by Pixabay.

HPU launches new concierge texting system intended to better support student success and studies.

Sharks Concierge is a text message-based system designed to answer student questions. It is operated by university student employees and will assist students with campus maps, locations, faculty and staff directory, athletics and campus events, classes, programs, student organizations, how to get involved on campus, etc.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by texting (808) 213-6443.

Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief About Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief
Samuel is a Communication Studies major at HPU graduating in 2019. He is originally from North Carolina, but left home and transferred to an online high school when he was 16 to travel the world. Sam is the editor-in-chief for the Kalamalama.
