New Sharks Concierge to assist students

By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. November 6, 2018 - 9:00 am

HPU launches new concierge texting system intended to better support student success and studies.

Sharks Concierge is a text message-based system designed to answer student questions. It is operated by university student employees and will assist students with campus maps, locations, faculty and staff directory, athletics and campus events, classes, programs, student organizations, how to get involved on campus, etc.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by texting (808) 213-6443.