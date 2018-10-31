Hawai’i International Film Festival begins its 38th annual event

By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. November 8, 2018 - 7:47 am

The 38th Annual Hawaii International Film Festival Presented by Halekulani (HIFF) will feature 187 films from over 35 countries. The festival will take place Nov. 8 to Nov. 18 at the Regal Dole Cannery Stadium 18.

HIFF will feature short films from Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) students and will continue its Made in Hawai’i competition, which seeks out creative filmmakers from the islands.

The festival will open with Shadow, a film from Zhang Yimou, based on the Chinese legend, Three Kingdoms.

Other screenings include Everybody Knows, directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, and Natalie Portman’s Vox Lux, directed by Brady Corbet.

Closing night will feature the world premiere of Na’alehu Anthony’s Moananuiakea: One Ocean. One People. One Canoe., a documentary exploring how the Hokule’a, a Polynesian style voyage ship that uses traditional navigational techniques to navigate the world, continues to inspire a new generation of voyagers four decades after its maiden voyage.

Audiences will be able to experience post-screening conversations with film directors, actors, documentary subjects and more.

For the first time, HIFF will have a Virtual Reality exhibit, which features stories such as Pearl, Finding Haka, Chasing Coral and Song Bird. The exhibit is free and will take place Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Salt at Our Kaka’ako.

HIFF attracts almost 50,000 attendees every year and aims to raise awareness of the similarities and differences of film culture around the world.

The festival’s Executive Director Beckie Stocchetti explained that the festival is proud of its roots and looks forward to what this year has in store.

“We are thrilled to continue as the longstanding film festival of record for the Pacific and we look toward the future with excitement and new energy in 2018.”

For more information on tickets, show times, awards and a full list of films, please visit hiff.org. For more information on HPU student experiences at HIFF, please visit hpu@hiff.org