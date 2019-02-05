23 students will represent HPU in a cultural exchange program in Japan

By Samuel Williamson - Editor In Chief. February 5, 2019 - 12:38 pm

In collaboration with the 2019 Tomodachi Kakehashi Inouye Scholars Program, 23 students from Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) will participate in a two-part 9-day cultural exchange with Fukuoka Jo Gakuin University (FJGU) in Japan.

The HPU ohana will host a group of FJGU students and chaperones in Feb. While visiting, they will participate in a full day of events including a campus tour, a faculty-led tour of the Iolani Palace and a welcome ceremony by HPU’s provost.

FJGU students will present on Japanese culture followed with a presentation by the Daniel Inouye Foundation. The event will be open to the HPU community and will take place on Feb. 12 from 3:40 to 5:05 p.m. in MPR 2.

In March, FJGU will reciprocate by hosting HPU in Japan, treating students to visits of governmental, historic, traditional and cutting-edge technological industry sites in Tokyo and the Fukuoka Prefecture.

The diverse group of students are representing programs and cohorts from all five HPU colleges. HPU was one of only four universities in the United States to be chosen for the program.

The cultural exchange is conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to promote people-to-people exchange and understanding of Japanese culture worldwide.