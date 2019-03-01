Hawai’i Pacific University presents Da Freakshow 2019

- News
- Lifestyle
- Opinion
- Student Life
- Sports
- HPU Website
- Sign Up for Email Updates
By Donald Mccoy - Reporter. March 1, 2019 - 9:00 am
The Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) Campus Activity Board presents Da Freakshow 2019, a talent show, which showcases HPU student performances.
The 14th annual edition will be held at the historic Hawaii Theater on Tuesday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m.
The event will feature performances such as singing, dancing and other talents. The top three acts will be eligible for a cash prize.
Additional performances will include exhibition acts, featuring past winners and others from the HPU community.