Hawai’i Pacific University presents Da Freakshow 2019

By Donald Mccoy - Reporter. March 1, 2019 - 9:00 am

The Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) Campus Activity Board presents Da Freakshow 2019, a talent show, which showcases HPU student performances.

The 14th annual edition will be held at the historic Hawaii Theater on Tuesday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m.

The event will feature performances such as singing, dancing and other talents. The top three acts will be eligible for a cash prize.

Additional performances will include exhibition acts, featuring past winners and others from the HPU community.