HPU’s 7th Annual Capstone Symposium

By Contributing Writers. April 22, 2019 - 9:02 am

On April 25, graduating students from each college will present their capstone projects in MPR 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Each presenter will have their own station with a poster and visual aids from their project. Attendees are free to explore the open forum and talk with presenters about their project experiences.

Presenters compete in either the Undergraduate or Graduate division for awards of Outstanding Research, Outstanding Project, Outstanding Internship/Practicum Experience, and Outstanding Creative Work.

The most esteemed award of the day is the Dean’s Award, presented by each College Dean to the best capstone presentation from their respective college.

Presentations are in three 90 minute sessions, at 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Followed by an award ceremony at 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit the Capstone Symposium website.