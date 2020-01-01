Sharks Surge to Record-breaking Success Over the Break

By Texas Powers - Deputy Editor in Chief. January 14, 2020 - 1:16 pm

While many students went home over the break, spending time with their families and gaining 5 lbs around the yule log, an elite team of student-athletes here at HPU have been showing the nation just how strong the sharks really are.

The lovely ladies of the Sharks women’s basketball team are currently 14-1 overall and an undefeated 9-0 in PacWest Conference play. So far, their only loss has been to the #19 Sioux Falls Cougars during the Malika Sports Hoop N’ Surf Thanksgiving Invitational where the sharks lost by just two points thanks to a buzzer-beating shot by the Cougars.

Since that unfortunate loss, the Sharks have gone on an 11 game winning streak, 10 of which count towards their overall record.

In their most recent game versus the Penguins of Dominican University (CA), Amy Baulm of Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Secondary, scored the women’s first-ever triple-double. The Sharks also broke the school’s women’s record for most points scored (115, previously 111 vs. Dominican on Feb. 11, 2012), most points in a half (65, previously 57 vs. Dominican on Feb. 11, 2012 and Holy Names on Feb. 28, 2015), and most assists (40, previously 29, achieved three times, most recently against Dominican on Feb. 24, 2015).

The Sharks will be returning to action this Thursday at the Shark Tank at 4:30 pm against their island rival the Silverswords of Chaminade University.

Free Admission with an HPU ID, $5 dollars for adults, and $3 for 12 and under.

GO SHARKS!