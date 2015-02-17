Professor Spotlight: LeeDan Yee

By Megumi Nomura. February 12, 2015 - 3:04 pm

LeeDan Yee is one of the newest members of the HPU ohana. According to Department Chair of Communications, Dr. John Hart, when the position of HPU Debate Society director opened last semester, Yee was the first choice.

“She has an excellent background, local contacts and organizational skills,” he explained. “We are happy she is leading our students in this area.”

In addition to coaching the debate team, Yee instructs argumentation and debate courses at the university. She is also a faculty member of Kamehameha Schools, teaching speech and honors debate.

Yee performs these duties while simultaneously working toward her own Master’s Degree in Education, with an emphasis in secondary education and English, here at HPU.

Despite her hectic schedule, Yee believes it is important to make time for herself. She enjoys traveling, cosplaying, reading and writing. However, she admits that “debate is my life.”

Her dedication and enthusiasm for debate has so far been very well-received by her students. Felicia Sanitilla, an HPU senior majoring in communications, calls Yee “inspirational,” adding that “she creates a very optimistic environment – all the students seem to change in her class.”

“[She] has been one of the most influential teachers I ever had because she not only believes in the best in us, but she makes me believe in myself,” added Jose Reque, a senior majoring in computer science.

While Yee may be new to teaching at the college level, her experience working as an instructor and debate coach at Kamehameha Schools has helped her develop her own teaching methods and philosophy.

She claims to take a constructivist approach to learning; letting the students guide the direction of the class.

“I know what my objectives are, but speech is experiential. Everyone needs to figure out their own style,” she added

Yee encourages anyone who is interested in learning more about debate to join the debate team during their practices on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in MP 412.

Photo courtesy of LeeDan Yee.