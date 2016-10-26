The New Sixties

By Marc Peraino. January 7, 2016 - 7:53 pm

A very intriguing documentary I recently viewed entitled “Best of Enemies” analyzes the political and philosophical rivalry in the 1968 series of live televised political debates between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr.

Unfortunately, these names mean nothing to a majority of today’s younger voting population. But they should, because both men famous for their political commentary embodied the same conflict currently underway in America.

Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr. were both political commentators and authors with a well-known feud that began in the 1960s, a time when America was battling internally with issues such as race, sexuality, the Vietnam War, and the clash between conservative and liberal values. Sound familiar?

“Best of Enemies” highlights the famous series of debates between Vidal and Buckley during the Republican and Democrat National Conventions in 1968. A total of ten debates were aired on ABC and they were a stunning spectacle, both in the battle of wits between two highly educated men, as well as the fierce rivalry displayed through the words they used against each other.

Vidal, author of such scandalous novels as “The City and the Pillar” and “Myra Breckinridge,” was a groundbreaking liberal who talked openly about sexual orientation at a time when such things were considered very taboo. Vidal posited that terms like “homosexual” and “heterosexual” are mere social constructs used to control people and he considered it degrading to use such terms, which he pointed out are adjectives, to name a person.

Interestingly, Vidal lived with a male life partner, Howard Austen, for 53 years beginning in 1950. (Even more interesting, Vidal said the key to their long relationship was the fact that they didn’t have sex.)

His rival, Buckley, couldn’t have contrasted more. A staunch conservative Catholic, Buckley stood for all things traditional and the Catholic Church, pre­-Second Vatican Council (look it up). In 1955, Buckley founded the conservative magazine “National Review,” which is credited as being the founding voice of American Conservatism.

In 1966, Buckley began airing a commentary TV talk show called “Firing Line,” in which liberal and conservative opinions were debated. “Firing Line” was on air for 33 years from 1966 to 1999.

The feud between Vidal and Buckley simmered to a boiling point during the 1968 national convention debates. During one of the debates, Buckley mentioned “pro-Nazis” and insinuated that Vidal had “no sense of identification” with American patriotic sentiment, to which Vidal responded, “The only pro- or crypto-Nazi I can think of is yourself.” This comment ignited Buckley, who responded with, “Now listen, you queer, stop calling me a crypto-Nazi or I’ll sock you in your goddamn face, and you’ll stay plastered.”

This outburst shocked millions of viewers. You didn’t call someone a “queer” on national TV back then.

Their feud leveled out at that point but extended for decades. The two men hated each other. Yet they expressed their animosity and polar opinions through the elegant use of the English language to such a degree that you simply knew they were from the American upper-crust.

They both utilized the popular Transatlantic accent, which was a fusion of the upper class American Northeast accent with the London accent. This accent was most notably used in movies and on the radio (watch a Kathryn Hepburn film). They were the cream of the American crop, intellectually speaking.

As I watched this documentary, I couldn’t help but see the obvious and stark similarity between the issues being debated in the 1960s and the issues we are currently debating in America: race and racism, sexuality and sexual orientation, war, and civil rights. It’s as if the sixties are repeating themselves today, only we’re in a different place from where we first started this national discussion. In this era, the liberals seem to carry greater weight around than do the conservatives, but the conservatives are just as fierce as they were in Buckley’s day.

What I liked about this documentary was watching two uppity men, antithetical to each other, essentially swordfight with their words. It was like watching the speed and grace of an expert fencer. They had advanced vocabularies and spoke their opinions smoothly. Vidal rehearsed his word before each debate, which certainly isn’t a bad idea considering how some commentators sound when debating. I saw these two quintessential right wing and left wing Americans as equally deserving of respect, mainly because they spoke well.

I’ve never enjoyed our social debates in America. They’re angry, emotionally charged, and people are so upset they can’t think straight. With social media, everyone is given a chance to speak their mind publicly, which is a great freedom, but it creates a sea of undifferentiated voices that can be difficult to wade through. Opinions are formed not through thoughtful and educated discussion, but through Facebook blurbs and highly biased news articles from third-rate news websites. Information comes at us cheaply and in great abundance, but this only makes it harder to find the truth.

Who are our great orators today? Bill O’Reilly holds debates all the time on his TV show, but his form of debate involves screaming at his opponent, incessantly interrupting, and talking over the other person. It’s uncouth, to say the least. Vidal and Buckley demonstrated what a respectable and professional debate can look like, albeit with a few human errors.

I don’t really subscribe to the Republican or Democrat parties. I don’t enjoy listening to our politicians. Perhaps my lack of loyalty to any one politician lies in my dislike for the way they talk. They seem to say nothing new, and while Donald Trump is certainly the most authentic of presidential candidates, his authenticity unfortunately takes the form of prejudice and his words are just plain crude.

I am not immune to the anger and upset involved in these national discussions about issues like gun violence and sexuality. It’s not easy to approach these issues with a calm mindset. That’s why we need some role models in America. We need good orators to show us how to talk about these issues that drive us mad, how to debate with civility, how to educate ourselves, and how to listen to one’s opponent and (if you’re daring enough) take their opposing views into consideration.

Vidal and Buckley were by no means perfect men, but they offer some much-needed insight into what could be a better way of approaching our country’s ideological differences.

Photos courtesy of www.flickr.com