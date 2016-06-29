HPU’s Master Plan Continues with the Official Sale Announcement of Hawaii Loa Campus

By Sam Avina. June 29, 2016 - 10:58 am

Yesterday at 3:22 PM HST all members of the HPU community were notified via email that a final plan for the Hawaii Loa campus located in Kaneohe has been sold. According to the email, President Bannister reassured students that the purchase, or “purchase and sale agreement” would still take a lengthy amount of time. More importantly, the president made it clear to students about how this will affect students now stating,

“The sale is unlikely to directly affect any current HPU students, and we intend to complete our move in a way that is as seamless as possible for students, faculty, staff and the community.“

Additionally, President Banister with HPU’s master plan committee were very happy to announce the purchaser of the Hawaii Loa campus to be Castle Medical Center located in Kailua.

“The sale to Castle medical center will keep the Hawaii Loa campus a part of the windward community. With their deep ties to the area and their proven commitment to service, we can be proud to put our campus in their hands” said President Bannister in his email to the HPU community.

The sale of Hawaii Loa campus is said to not take place soon with a time span ranging from 2-5 years as HPU transitions to a full urban campus. Ending his email President Bannister calls for support from HPU students in embracing the change as we slowly transition to a fully Urban campus; “I hope you will join the trustees and the administration in looking forward to exciting new opportunities for our school, as we look forward to working with you to build and strengthen Hawai‘i Pacific University”.

Students wanting to see the email for themselves can check their HPU email for more details.