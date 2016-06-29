HPU’s Master Plan Continues with the Official Sale Announcement of Hawaii Loa Campus

- News
- Lifestyle
- Opinion
- Student Life
- Sports
- HPU
By Sam Avina. June 29, 2016 - 10:58 am
Yesterday at 3:22 PM HST all members of the HPU community were notified via email that a final plan for the Hawaii Loa campus located in Kaneohe has been sold. According to the email, President Bannister reassured students that the purchase, or “purchase and sale agreement” would still take a lengthy amount of time. More importantly, the president made it clear to students about how this will affect students now stating,
“The sale is unlikely to directly affect any current HPU students, and we intend to complete our move in a way that is as seamless as possible for students, faculty, staff and the community.“
Additionally, President Banister with HPU’s master plan committee were very happy to announce the purchaser of the Hawaii Loa campus to be Castle Medical Center located in Kailua.
“The sale to Castle medical center will keep the Hawaii Loa campus a part of the windward community. With their deep ties to the area and their proven commitment to service, we can be proud to put our campus in their hands” said President Bannister in his email to the HPU community.
The sale of Hawaii Loa campus is said to not take place soon with a time span ranging from 2-5 years as HPU transitions to a full urban campus. Ending his email President Bannister calls for support from HPU students in embracing the change as we slowly transition to a fully Urban campus; “I hope you will join the trustees and the administration in looking forward to exciting new opportunities for our school, as we look forward to working with you to build and strengthen Hawai‘i Pacific University”.
Students wanting to see the email for themselves can check their HPU email for more details.
Colby Lawton
June 29, 2016 at 7:05 pm
That’s a shame- I still remember how surreal it was to stand outside the dining halls after dinner and watch the rays of sun filtering through the Koolau’s peaks light up the Pali lookout.
It was like watching God finger paint all the happy little trees below.
I’m sure this sale makes sense on a spreadsheet,and it’s hard to argue against numbers. Tragic for those of us who loved it though.
Carlos
July 1, 2016 at 12:48 pm
The sale is taking place sooner than announced. But Castle will lease the property back to HPU for the next few years. So, basically, HPU will be paying Castle to use the Hawaii Loa Campus. Genius move on Castle’s part.