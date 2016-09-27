At Mr. Donut’s, Love Is the Most Important Ingredient

By Michael Lasquero. September 27, 2016 - 6:48 pm

In all of the 1,800 donuts that he bakes daily, William Burgos makes sure that each one has a particular ingredient.

From cream-filled donuts to apple fritters and maple bars, everything that Burgos creates is filled with a special component.

It isn’t the dash of cinnamon that he puts on one of his signature creations. It isn’t some unique shortening that he uses for a distinct flavor, and it isn’t the flour called “Raised A Donut Mix” that he almost swears by.

It’s love.

Burgos is a man that is passionate about what he does for a living. It’s one of the main reasons why people keep coming back to his shop in Downtown Honolulu. Hungry customers that enter Mr. Donut’s & Bakery looking for a snack, walk away with edible art instead.

“It’s a beautiful job,” said Burgos. “You can be creative and you can do your own thing. Nobody has that kind of job. Creating things, inventing things, doing your own kind of donut, nobody can take that away from you.”

Baking runs in the Burgos family. Burgos’ father, Carlos, has been making donuts for over 45 years. When Burgos dropped out of school midway through eighth grade, it was something that he could find solace in.

“We used to sleep on flour bags when we were small, this is my everything,” he said. “I love doing this. I love coming in to do it, putting everything I have in there. It’s not a job that I try to do for a paycheck. It’s not about money or prices, but for the love I have in doing it.”

Customers that visit Burgos’ bakery can see the joy that he has in creating donuts.

“His passion is definitely what sets him apart,” said Phil Perez, a Sales Account Manager for Light Bulbs Plus LLC. “If you want someone to make donuts, that’s the guy that you go to. He truly puts his heart and soul into his craft.”

One of the main reasons why people continue to purchase pastries from Burgos is because every donut “tastes fresh.”

“That’s a big difference because they don’t feel heavy or old,” said Perez, 30. “There are some donuts that we got from another donut place that was kind of greasy and heavy. When you ate it, it made you want to take a nap right after.”

“They’re really soft and airy,” added Lauren Shigematsu, 37. “They’re lighter and fluffier than some other places.”

The location of Burgos’ shop is an ideal spot for business. Situated on the corner of Bishop St. and Hotel St., many people find their way to his bakery in passing. The variety of customers that frequent Mr. Donut’s & Bakery include business people walking to their offices, college students heading to their next class and commuters getting off the city bus.

The success of Burgos’ business has also attracted individuals from another country to his location.

“There was these ladies from American Samoa that came in and wanted me to teach them how to make donuts because they want to open a store over there,” said Burgos.

Burgos showed them where to get certain equipment and who to buy materials from, but he made sure to remind them it takes a special kind of ingredient to make great donuts.

“In order for you to make donuts, you have to love and have the passion of doing the baking. You can teach anybody how to make donuts, but they have to love to do this thing.”

Hawaiian Love

Love was also what brought Burgos to Hawaii.

Burgos, 32, of Salvadoran and Guatemalan descent, was born in Hollywood, which is located in the central region of Los Angeles. Throughout his life he has lived in Miami, New York City and Arlington, Va. When his sister Sully got stationed in Hawaii 2 1/2 years ago for the U.S. Army, Burgos and his father and brother, Carlos Jr., decided to relocate to the 50th state.

“She was like I need family,” he said. “I’m single so I decided to come down here.”

Making the move to Hawaii has also introduced Burgos to the word “Aloha,” which can be interpreted as love in the Hawaiian language.

“Aloha to me is everybody is nice, everybody is polite. Everyone takes care of each other and that’s what Hawaii really is like,” he said. “It’s not like the mainland where everyone is a little crazy, but over here, there’s a lot of people that want to help out.

“When I opened this store, the people in the building and the landlord all helped me set this up because they wanted me here.”

The “Aloha” that Burgos received when he first opened his bakery is poured out to all his customers. It doesn’t matter if they are homeless or a businessperson, each individual that walks into Burgos’ store receives the same level of care that he puts into each donut.

“Everyone has to be treated the same,” he said. “You have to treat people the way you want to be treated.”

“Whenever you go in there, you can see him interact with customers frequently,” added Perez. He’s developed relationships with his customers to the point where he has continual interaction with them on a daily basis.”

Burgos also doesn’t believe in waste. When the morning rush comes to an end and the regular business day begins, production starts to slow down. Donuts that do not get sold by 3 p.m. on any day can be bought for $1 and anything leftover when the store closes is given out to the homeless at night.

“Everything has to [be] fresh so there’s no waste,” said Burgos. “We don’t do any inventory or anything like that. Whatever we have left, we give it to everybody to eat.”

Love is hard work

Any male that pursues a female can attest to the fact that love is no easy task.

Even though the baker’s attire is a white-collar polo shirt, making donuts is more of a blue-collar job.

Burgos wakes up at 2:30 a.m. each morning to get ready for work. He leaves his home in Waikele at 3 a.m. and arrives at his bakery 30 minutes later with many things on the agenda.

If his dad helps bake donuts overnight, there’s decorating to be done. Some mornings he starts his day off by cleaning the shop and creating name labels for the 35 different types of donuts. Sometimes there’s already a customer waiting at the door for an early morning snack after a long night at the bar.

“The normal business hours is 5 a.m. in the morning, but if you come at 3 a.m., and I have product, I will sell it to you,” said Burgos. “It just depends on the moment and the day.”

Making the best donut also requires perfect timing in between tasks. Burgos spends 15 minutes mixing each batch of dough and 15 minutes molding it on the table.

He added that learning to cook the donuts was scary at first. With just 1 1/2 to 2 minutes needed to cook each side, the margin of error is slim when you have three dozen donuts going at the same time.

“One of the things that I have problems with is working with hot fryers because it’s dangerous,” said Burgos. “That’s 375 degrees right there, one little burn is deadly. You have to practice using the special donut shop sticks to flip each one because it’s very easy to overcook the donuts.”

As tough as the job may be, Burgos wouldn’t trade it for any other profession in the world.

“I’ve been doing this since I was small, so I plan on staying in this and being here for a while. You have to do what you like to do. If you don’t do what you like to do, regardless if you have the best job and getting paid the best, you’re always going to be unhappy. You should do something because it’s your passion, that’s the way I see it.”

