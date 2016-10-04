The Kalamalama Sits Down with President Gotanda

Sam Avina. October 3, 2016

Since John Gotanda stepped in as Hawaii Pacific University’s new president at the start of July, many questions have circulated throughout the HPU community ranging from his personality, how he fits with the university and what his administration will accomplish during his term.

President Gotanda is not new to Hawaii. He was born and raised on Oahu, graduated from Roosevelt High School, and is a University of Hawaii at Manoa alumnus. One of Gotanda’s past experiences that captured students’ attention is his time at Villanova University where he was the Dean of Charles Widger School of Law. He helped develop a plan to reduce the time and cost of the law school’s program and enhanced its curriculum while increasing international student attendance at the university.

The Kalamalama got in touch with Gotanda to help students become familiar with their new president, learn what his goals are for HPU going forward, and more importantly, for students to get an idea of how his term in office will benefit the entire community during their college experience.

A critical concern for students is the availability of housing as HPU expects to enroll more students every year. This concern is also coupled with the school’s eventual loss of the Hawaii Loa Campus, which houses 211 students at maximum capacity. Both campuses were filled to maximum capacity this semester, totaling 488 students.

Gotanda was quick to address the critical response toward the loss of Hawaii Loa by assuring students that HPU plans to accommodate them in the near future as arrangements and negotiations are currently being made to build new housing Downtown, or by other means.

“There will be a lot of changes coming up within the next 2 to 5 years with 2020 at the earliest seeing changes when many of our leases are up for renewal and we can decide where we want to have state-of-the-art classrooms, faculty offices, dining commons, and especially student dorms, and our top priority is to find both short-term and long-term solutions for student housing,” said Gotanda. “We need to work on providing more student housing that is affordable for students because we believe that’s what students want and what students need.”

Gotanda expressed his dedication to making HPU a better experience for students a multitude of times, detailing which opportunities can be expanded upon for HPU, while addressing students’ concerns on the individual level. Students can voice their thoughts once a month to Gotanda as he has an open door policy where students can come into his office and ask him personally about school operations or give suggestions.

When asked about how he and his administration plan on preparing students to be the global leaders of tomorrow, Gotanda said: “HPU has a great foundation to build on where faculty and students form an active learning community, but in the future, I believe HPU will become an innovative leader of higher education with the emergence of our strategic planning community. We are aimed at becoming more market-based and student-based where students will have the experiences and knowledge to be marketable once they leave HPU and where our educational programs can be efficient and graduate on time, or earlier, and be able to hit the ground running from day one prepared with what they need to know right out of the university.”

Gotanda plans to do this by giving students learning experiences to work in their desired career field.

“Hands on opportunities and internships are what I want to see every student have so they have that professional experience and can network within their community that many other universities cannot offer because they cannot beat the opportunities found only here at HPU,” said Gotanda.

When asked about what drew him back to Hawaii and HPU, Gotanda conveyed the important sense of community within both Hawaii and HPU itself.

“The mission statement of HPU to educate our students to be leaders in Hawaii and beyond is a terrific mission and one that resonates with me,” he said. “There are also incredible professors and staff here that care about the students and their community, and of course you can’t beat the culture of Hawaii itself and its people who are incredibly outgoing and welcoming to me and my family where the transition has been seamless.”

With Gotanda’s vision on how HPU can be expanded and the plans to reorganize the school coming sooner rather than later, the topic of student perspective toward the loss of Hawaii Loa along with the recent visit from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation committee was discussed.

Within this year’s WASC review, which is available for all students to view on the HPU website, the committee analyzed some of the weak infrastructure within HPU, including financial expenditures, transparency, and student enrollment.

The WASC 2016 review states: “Net tuition and fees revenue have consistently comprised approximately 80 percent of the University’s total operating revenues. Operating deficits that have followed the University’s declines in enrollment over the last five years are evidence of this impact. At the same time, non-operating activities have been negatively impacted by declines in investment market values, costs associated with the Oceanic Institute, and costs related to the purchase, renovation, and operation of the Aloha Tower Marketplace campus.”

Gotanda acknowledged that this is one of the biggest issues HPU faces going forward and that the school is facing financial hardships, but he is not deterred.

He continued to stress the importance of the community and the relations HPU has within Hawaii, including potential investors and the creation of new buildings for HPU downtown. However, no defined solution was mentioned other than this.

Along with his administration, Gotanda is trying to find long term solutions to the problem while keeping the students’ wants and needs constantly in mind.

“Where there are challenges there are also opportunities. By focusing on building a student-based and market-based education that students want, I believe that our brand is our promise and we need to work hard on educating our students that we are doing the best for them.”

Gotanda also mentioned the importance of the recently formed strategic planning committee, a similar approach he took with Villanova University, and its goal to find solutions to HPU’s financial burden.

“We don’t want to cut the programs and things that make HPU what it is. It’s all about students. We need to carefully manage the resources that benefit the students the most.”

Questioning delved further, acknowledging student frustrations with reduction of resources, including a shortage of library hours with the simultaneous increase of tuition by 5 percent every year. Gotanda conveyed the need for HPU leaders to be better managers and more efficient at managing our resources.

“There is no single magic bullet to fix this, but I am a firm believer that through the community we have the resources to significantly move this university forward and help us find the different ways that we need to help us through this financial burden.”

Former President Bannister and his administration’s move to purchase Aloha Tower was additionally brought into question. Last Spring 2016 semester, many members of the HPU community attended the Hawaii Loa forum during which time Bannister was asked why moving the university to a full urban campus was necessary.

Bannister said: “HPU cannot pay the price for developing and renovating the Hawaii Loa Campus. Moving to the Downtown setting is more affordable for the university and will reduce our carbon footprint.”

When asked if he agreed with the previous president’s statement, Gotanda gently pushed away from disagreeing with Bannister’s actions and persisted with looking forward during his term.

“I don’t want to second guess his decisions, nor was I there, but we have an opportunity to develop a new campus for HPU that not many other universities can do. An institution like HPU is not about the piece of land, it’s about the people in the end that make the institution great.”

Photos by Amanda Kowalski/Kalamalama Photo Editor.