Millennial Voters Desire Alternatives in Presidential Election

By Tuma Taib. October 7, 2016 - 9:22 pm

The 2016 presidential election is set for Nov. 8, and the decision in choosing the 45th president of the United States has never been more overwhelming to the American people.

With Hillary Clinton representing the Democratic Party and Donald Trump representing the Republican Party, two different visions of America are being presented to voters.

Throughout the last 2 years, both candidates have received much media attention and what has been said by both has at times been cringe-worthy and downright frightening, leading most to view them as inadequate candidates.

For millennial voters, who are 18 to 35, the election offers a difficult choice.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, millennials have surpassed baby boomers, people who are between 52 and 72 years of age, as the largest living generation in the U.S.

As of April 2016, an estimated 69.2 million millennials were voting-age U.S. citizens. For this age group, Bernie Sanders was their chosen nominee during the primary elections. Sanders received much support from millennials because his campaign was the progressive voice that represented their generation the most, but could not capture the Democratic presidential nomination over Clinton.

With Sanders out of the running, most millennials find it hard to trust Trump or Clinton, and are either leaning towards third-party Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or are still undecided.

We caught up with several Hawaii Pacific University students in the millennial generation one month before the election to get their opinions on the presidential race, the path that it has taken and where their vote stands.

Political Science student Ambria Flippo, 30, mentioned that people were following the status quo at first, but the tables turned as radical groups became more popular.

“People are just sick of the way things are now—whether it be on racial divide or inequality, and I think the two rising forces from that were Bernie, and the Donald Trump group,” she said.

Although Flippo understands that it’s important for groups looking for “insane change” to address what’s on their mind, she feels that at this point the presidential race seems like a circus show, especially since both nominees are not on an equal level of eligibility and have inadequate knowledge about politics.

Flippo wanted Sanders to win, but will vote for Clinton if a candidate like Johnson doesn’t come in.

Randy Gonce, a 28-year-old seeking a master’s degree in Global Leadership in Sustainable Development, notes that both candidates “just belong to, and cater to the wealthy and powerful,” which is something that scares him the most about this election.

Gonce supported Sanders and found it tough to see him get dismissed early on in the race.

“Bernie really appealed to the majority of younger and more educated individuals,” said Gonce. “(He) championed universal health care, debt free college, and many ideas that have lots of support, but politicians have always been afraid of bringing (it) up.”

Gonce is still undecided on who to vote for and is among many young voters leaning towards a third-party candidate.

Elyas Rucker, 32, who majors in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, is one student who is a strong supporter of the Libertarian Party and its philosophy. He wouldn’t consider either Clinton or Trump as he sees Trump “as really wacky” and Clinton as an “established, corrupt Democrat bought by corporations.”

For Rucker, the main reason why he intends to vote for Johnson is to “break up the duopoly of the two party system (and) to bring in new ideas.”

Psychology major Porsche Griffin, 22, who didn’t get involved with the election until the two candidates were chosen, doesn’t think that any of the candidates are the best representation of the United States and what it stands for.

“I am definitely not for Trump in any way,” said Griffin. “Hilary I think is a better representation—the lesser of two evils—but if our current president were running again, many people would vote for him (for) a third term.”

Although Griffin is leaning towards Clinton, she said that she would consider voting for a third-party candidate if they bring more “value” to the table in representing what the United States stands for and can support the people of the country.

Griffin comments that it would be great to have our first woman president to make history, and that there are a lot of benefits for Clinton to be president.

She added that Clinton’s husband was a great president, but as a person, he has a lot of baggage, something that a lot of presidents carry.

Griffin also said that it’s going to be an interesting election because a lot of people are not going to vote, not because they can’t, but because they dislike the two candidates. Voting third-party is an option, but Griffin acknowledges that it doesn’t help the situation.

“A lot of people say they will vote for third-party, but the idea is not to vote for the third-party. At the end of the day, it doesn’t count for anything.”

Photos courtesy of Ambria Flippo, Randy Gonce, Elyas Rucker, Porsche Griffin, and Marc Peraino/Kalamalama News Editor.