Cool Dude’s Tours

By Leila Jaffuel, Katrina Hicks, Kama Downey Jovanovich. October 20, 2016 - 3:40 pm

Cool Dude’s Tours has the latest and greatest in Hawaiian adventures ranging from hiking and snorkeling to simply hanging out with someone who knows the island by heart.

Their wide variety of tours make Cool Dudes a great option for Hawaii Pacific University parents coming to visit Oahu. Students can now take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to give their parents the best possible experience during their short visits to the island.

Now through May 2017, HPU students and parents can sign up for a customizable, all-day tour for the extremely low price of only $100 per person!

http://www.cooldudestours.com/