Hang Loose with ‘Nalo Made Lemonade

By Sky Nanoo. October 19, 2016 - 9:15 pm

When a local family was on the brink of giving up on their dream of farming, one life-changing trip to the Mainland sparked a genius idea.

After witnessing a long line at a lemonade stand, the family decided to go home and try their own take on lemonade. Using all fresh ingredients from their very own Waimanalo Country Farms and selling them in charming mason jars, this business hit the ground running without ever looking back.

Along with their sweet lemonade is their sweet aloha spirit. They will always greet you with a genuine smile, provide you with caring service, and ensure that you are nothing less than satisfied with your purchase. Not only will you fall in love with their lemonade, but you will fall in love with the family, fun, and heart they put behind it.

The multiple flavors offered include: original, strawberry, pineapple, mango, and of course you can always mix the flavors or add the favorite local seasoning, li hing powder.

You can try this mouth-watering lemonade at Kewalo Basin, Blaisdell Center, Kailua Farmers Market, KCC Farmers Market, and occasionally on Fort Street.

It is currently $7 for a jar or $5 for a cup. But keep your jars and wash them out because it is only $4 for a refill with your old jar!

If you haven’t tried ‘Nalo Made Lemonade yet, you are missing out on the best lemonade in all of Hawai’i! Support this local business now!