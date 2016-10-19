Dirty Panels? Clean them up!

By Corinne Chann. October 19, 2016 - 9:11 pm

Solar Cleaning & Maintenance: Protecting your solar investment.

Pacific Panel Cleaners LLC is a locally owned and Veteran-Owned Small Business based on Oahu that is dedicated to the cleaning and maintenance of solar photovoltaic systems. We are fortunate to live in Hawaii- the tropical islands of abundant sunshine- ideal for solar panels! BUT paradise is not perfect…dirt and mold, sand and salt, daily rain, and bird droppings can compromise the efficiency and longevity of your solar panel system. Let us do the dirty work!

Fred Brooks, our fearless owner and leader, has led our Pacific Panel Cleaners ohana for the past five years. A US Navy veteran (1995-2003), Brooks was a member of the Engineering Department aboard two vessels stationed at Pearl Harbor. Brooks knows that maintenance is the key to achieving peak performance with any piece of equipment.

Ryan O’Rourke has been with PPC for about two years and he is now an R&D Assistant and Field Service Technician. He graduated from Hawaii Pacific University in May 2016 with a BA in Environmental Studies with an interest in renewable energy. Ryan is a Solectria Certified Technician, has completed his OSHA10 and Fall Protection Training, and received his Aerial Lift Certification.

Jared Lathrop, who is new to the ohana, is their Marketing Specialist and Field Technician. He also graduated from Hawaii Pacific University in Dec. 2015 with a BS in Business Administration Management. Jared is in charge of producing content to reach potential customers through social media and the Internet.

We are Pacific Panel Cleaners, a LOCAL, active, dedicated group committed to helping you keep your solar panels clean and working effectively.

Pacific Panel Cleaners LLC.

Let the Sun Shine Through.

Phone: (808) 772-4705

info@pacificpanelcleaners.com