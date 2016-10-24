Students of HPU: Cyle Tramel

By Marc Peraino. October 24, 2016 - 3:34 pm

Cyle Tramel, who is an Anthropology student and Writing minor at Hawaii Pacific University, is working towards a certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL). A senior at HPU, Tramel has been in Honolulu for three years now, but calls Texas home.

At first, Tramel was uncertain about how he would enter the field of anthropology after graduation.

“For a little while I didn’t have an exact plan,” said Tramel, 30. “I know that every anthropology professor I talked to, anytime I’d ask them what their research was on when they got in the field and started, they had no idea either, and they just managed to get out there, most of them with the Peace Corp, and that’s when they started to get their research ideas.”

Tramel believes that working in the field of TESOL will help pave the way for his work in anthropology. He has his sights set on a job as an English teacher in Colombo, Sri Lanka after graduating in Spring 2017.

Tramel has a strong appreciation for foreign cultures and is open and curious towards other people and their way of life. Before coming to HPU, Tramel spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard, and was stationed at Sabine Pass, Tex. Following the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in 2010, Tramel was called back to the Coast Guard as a reservist where he worked in Mobile, Ala.

Photo by Marc Peraino/Kalamalama News Editor