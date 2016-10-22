The Fall Experience at Waimanalo Country Farms

By Sky Nanoo. October 22, 2016 - 5:30 pm

It’s time to whip out your best flannel, put down your pumpkin spice latte and come get your hands on some real pumpkins at the seventh annual Waimanalo Country Farms Pumpkin Patch.

The charming, family-owned farm will make everyone feel like they can experience the season of fall even when it’s still 80 degrees outside. Those that check out the farm can enjoy the view of the Pacific Ocean or the majestic Koolau Mountain range while picking out pumpkins.

Gretchen Berkey, 18, a freshman at Hawaii Pacific University and member of the women’s soccer team, was overjoyed with her experience at the farm.

“Moving here from Oregon, I have been really bummed about missing fall because it’s my favorite time of the year,” she said. “But coming to the pumpkin patch for the first time made me feel a lot better. It was super cute and definitely felt like fall!”

Erika Ellis, 22, a Health Science major at HPU, also enjoyed her experience at the pumpkin patch.

“I have been going to this pumpkin patch for the last three years but this year was extra special since I was able to bring my baby,” said Ellis. “She is 6 months old and she absolutely loved it. Now we have a new family tradition here at the farm!”

With free admission and parking, all that’s needed is some money for the activities and pumpkins. Those that attend can experience a tractor hayride, sunflower maze, or shoot some miniature pumpkins in a cannon and slingshot. There is also a petting zoo with tons of furry critters.

The newest game this year is called “sink-it-solo,” which is a replica of beer pong on a much bigger scale. There are 10 large red buckets that resemble cups and volleyballs are used instead of ping-pong balls. This game is sure to test the abilities of those that claim to be beer pong masters.

Besides all the games and pumpkins, there is delicious food and snacks to enjoy. There are hamburgers, plate lunches, farm-grown watermelon and more, but the farm’s No. 1 seller is its lemonade.

The Kadooka family, who owns the farm and runs the pumpkin patch, might also be recognizable from their mason-jarred lemonade that is sold around the island all year long called ‘Nalo Made Lemonade. Those interested in buying some of their lemonade can get them in different flavors. There is regular, strawberry, pineapple and mango-flavored lemonade to choose from, while a scoop of li-hing powder is available to sweeten up your drink even more.

Haley Fillman, 22, who graduated from HPU this past spring with a BA in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, visited Waimanalo Country Farms with a couple friends to take advantage of the photo opportunities and enjoy some ‘Nalo Made Lemonade.

“[We] looked around for the perfect sunflowers to take photos of,” she said. “There weren’t many and the sun was too harsh so we spent most of the time waiting for the sun to go behind a cloud. We also drank the ‘Nalo lemonade. Quite delicious.”

Michelle Britt, 21, a Psychology major was also with Fillman.

“I loved going to the pumpkin patch since it’s the closest I’ll get to really being able to enjoy fall,” said Britt.

Sierra Kadooka, 21, graduated from HPU in May with a degree in business and is the daughter of the farm owners. She plans on taking over the farm once her parents retire because it has been her dream since she was little.

“My favorite part about the pumpkin patch is seeing everyone happy and smiling. It literally makes my day everyday,” said Kadooka.

The pumpkin patch is open on Saturday and Sunday during the month of October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photos by Britney Largent and Sky Nanoo.