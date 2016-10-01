Follow Us

Empowering Organizations and Their People Through Financial Education

    By Mariah Castro, Amanda Kowalski. October 26, 2016 - 10:18 am

Financial well-being is fundamental to the foundation of a successful society. The Heartland Institute’s mission is to provide quality educational courses conveniently offered in the workplace or community settings in cities across the nation.

The Institute provides a unique, dynamic learning opportunity in the critical area of financial education. Course instruction occurs in the workplace or in privately hosted group settings. This offers employees and/or association members convenient access to education that will give them a better understanding of financial fundamentals.

The Institute’s objective is to ensure affordable, easily accessible financial education for the American workforce (organization).
The concept is simple:

  • Bring financial expertise and training on an educational, non-solicitous basis to employees at their work location for their convenience.
  • Provide knowledgeable, qualified instructors equipped with practical course material.
  • Require that an accredited college or university sponsor every course offered.

These courses are taught by CFE Certified Financial Educators®, who have both instructional and practical business experience.

  • Fundamentals of Financial Management
  • Basic Financial Concepts
  • Managing Your Debt
  • Properly Protecting Your Family
  • Building Your Emergency Fund
  • Types of Investments
  • Retirement Planning
  • Tax Strategies
  • Maximizing Your 401(k)/403(b)
  • College Education Planning
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Preserving Your Estate
  • Preparation for Transition/Separation

Call to schedule for your complimentary class.

Contact:

Noel Remigio, CFEd®

noel.remigio@hife-usa.org
808.284.1159

Rochelle Lorezco

rochelle.lorezco@hife-usa.org
808.554.9458

Location:

99-205 Moanalua Rd, Suite 203, Aiea, HI 96701

