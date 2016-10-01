Empowering Organizations and Their People Through Financial Education

By Mariah Castro, Amanda Kowalski. October 26, 2016 - 10:18 am

Financial well-being is fundamental to the foundation of a successful society. The Heartland Institute’s mission is to provide quality educational courses conveniently offered in the workplace or community settings in cities across the nation.

The Institute provides a unique, dynamic learning opportunity in the critical area of financial education. Course instruction occurs in the workplace or in privately hosted group settings. This offers employees and/or association members convenient access to education that will give them a better understanding of financial fundamentals.

The Institute’s objective is to ensure affordable, easily accessible financial education for the American workforce (organization).

The concept is simple:

Bring financial expertise and training on an educational, non-solicitous basis to employees at their work location for their convenience.

Provide knowledgeable, qualified instructors equipped with practical course material.

Require that an accredited college or university sponsor every course offered.

These courses are taught by CFE Certified Financial Educators®, who have both instructional and practical business experience.

Fundamentals of Financial Management

Basic Financial Concepts

Managing Your Debt

Properly Protecting Your Family

Building Your Emergency Fund

Types of Investments

Retirement Planning

Tax Strategies

Maximizing Your 401(k)/403(b)

College Education Planning

Long-Term Care Planning

Preserving Your Estate

Preparation for Transition/Separation

Call to schedule for your complimentary class.

Contact :

Noel Remigio, CFEd®

noel.remigio@hife-usa.org

808.284.1159

Rochelle Lorezco

rochelle.lorezco@hife-usa.org

808.554.9458

Location :

99-205 Moanalua Rd, Suite 203, Aiea, HI 96701