Empowering Organizations and Their People Through Financial Education

By Mariah Castro, Amanda Kowalski. October 26, 2016 - 10:18 am
Financial well-being is fundamental to the foundation of a successful society. The Heartland Institute’s mission is to provide quality educational courses conveniently offered in the workplace or community settings in cities across the nation.
The Institute provides a unique, dynamic learning opportunity in the critical area of financial education. Course instruction occurs in the workplace or in privately hosted group settings. This offers employees and/or association members convenient access to education that will give them a better understanding of financial fundamentals.
The Institute’s objective is to ensure affordable, easily accessible financial education for the American workforce (organization).
The concept is simple:
These courses are taught by CFE Certified Financial Educators®, who have both instructional and practical business experience.
Call to schedule for your complimentary class.
Contact:
Noel Remigio, CFEd®
noel.remigio@hife-usa.org
808.284.1159
Rochelle Lorezco
rochelle.lorezco@hife-usa.org
808.554.9458
Location:
99-205 Moanalua Rd, Suite 203, Aiea, HI 96701