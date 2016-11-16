Sophomore Soccer Star Earns Top Goal Scorer for the Conference

By Sky Nanoo. November 16, 2016 - 6:17 pm

Hawaii Pacific University Men’s Soccer standout Sven Koenig finished as the PacWest Conference’s top goal scorer, ending the year with 17 goals when the season came to a close last Saturday.

Koenig, a sophomore from Schwerte, Germany, was brought to HPU last year through a German agency. He had never been to Hawaii before, but he had heard great things about it and decided to take a chance.

“All I knew about Hawaii was that it was sunny and in paradise,” said Koenig, 20. “And then I looked it up in Google Images and told myself this is where I want to be every day.”

During his first season with HPU, Koenig led the team with nine goals and earned Freshman of the Year honors in the PacWest.

Koenig built on his freshman season and had a stellar sophomore campaign with three hat tricks for the season and a handful of game winners.

His teammates and coaches have all said that Koenig is a key member of the team’s offense and has helped the Sharks tremendously during the season.

Paul Enzingmueller, a freshman from Nuremberg, Germany, discussed how playing and living with Koenig has been an all-around great time during his first semester at HPU.

“It’s good because he is always available — you know if you don’t have a solution you can always play him and he will deal with it,” said Enzingmueller, 19. “And off the field Sven, never takes anything too serious so we can joke around a lot. It’s really good to have him as my teammate.”

Surprisingly, Koenig hasn’t been a forward and goal scorer his whole life. When he first started playing soccer at the age of 5, he was stopping the shots as a goalkeeper.

“I liked being goalie but then one game I conceded too many goals and I remember I jumped into my father’s arms and told him ‘I am never going to be a goalie again’,” Koenig said. “I was so young but I still remember — it was so much trauma. I was a forward from then on.”

It seems that the position of forward would be his calling, and the PacWest Conference would agree with that as well. The league awarded Koenig three times this season with Player of the Week honors. He was also recognized for his academics last month by making the 2016 CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 Men’s Soccer Team.

Coach Chris Fisher, who has headed the men’s team for the last six seasons, had nothing but the best to say of Koenig.

“Off the field he is very ambitious and it translates onto the field. He wants to go far with the game and it shows in all his success,” said Coach Fisher. He then joked around and laughed, “He should have had 30 goals this season!”

Koenig wants to be associated with soccer for his whole life because it’s his passion. His one wish while playing soccer and attending school at HPU is just to get the best out of the whole experience and be happy.

And it seems like he is doing just that.

Photos courtesy of Cindy Chu.