HPU Students Place Second in ADMANIA Trivia Contest

By AnnMarie Manzulli. January 30, 2017 - 2:34 pm

The American Advertising Federation’s Hawaii chapter provides an arena where all members of the advertising community can work together for the common goal of creating a stronger industry. ADMANIA is a trivia contest testing knowledge on all platforms of media advertising. It is an opportunity for advertising industry professionals to network in a fun-packed evening with members of the American Advertising Federation- District 13 (AAF Hawaii). The event is a fundraising effort for AAF Hawaii sponsored events including student scholarship.

The American Advertising Federation – District 13, who also sponsors Hawaii’s Most Promising Multicultural Student (MPMS) and the National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC), has sponsored a table for Hawaii Pacific University students and faculty to participate in the ADMANIA contest for the fifth consecutive year. This year the event was held at Dave & Buster’s on Jan. 26, 2017.

Students were encouraged to assemble a team and test their skills against industry professionals. A compilation of undergraduate HPU students from the Communication, Multimedia and Marketing programs came together to compete under the name “Mad-Aders.” Students included Akamai Advertising Club officers Josh Sheetz and Amanda Kowalski, and 2017 MPMS recipient Sky Nanoo, who were joined by Juan Peralta, Christian Cordius, Tobias Pultz, Jasques Noerbu, and Dylan Needham.

Ten teams of industry professionals participated, but HPU was the only student team. Participating media and advertising firms included Adwalls, Alteres, Hagadone Hawaii, Hawaiian Host, HMSA, Intellectual Services, Lent Enterprises, Linda Chun Marketing, Nella Media Group, Pacific Music Productions, Oceanic Time Warner, Ric Noyle Photography, Wind On Water Communications and Wall to Wall. The first place winner of ADMANIA was a team comprised of JPG Hawaii and Ad2 Honolulu Alumni.

ADMANIA participants were grouped into teams and presented several category rounds of trivia questions related to advertising and promotion, including pop culture, media, brands, slogans, jingles and historical as well as current advertising knowledge. During the course of play, each team had opportunities to send rival contestants to jail and bail their own team members out of jail for a “fee” which was donated to the fundraising event. “This experience really tested my skills in advertising and made me realize that I have a lot of preparing to do for the next time,” says competitor Amanda Kowalski.

Community events such as ADMANIA provide interactive learning opportunities for students and faculty to network with industry professionals. “It enables students and faculty to work and play together in an off-campus environment, while testing and sharing their core knowledge,” claims AnnMarie Manzulli, Department of Communication faculty member and Akamai Advertising Club advisor. “It also encourages school pride and strengthens the HPU brand reputation in the business community.”

About AAF Hawaii- District 13

AAF-Hawaii is the unifying voice for advertising. Our mission is to promote the business of advertising and communications through professional education, recognition of excellence, government relations, self-regulation and public service. Most importantly, AAF-Hawaii provides an arena by which all members of the advertising community can work together for the common goal of creating a stronger industry.

Photos courtesy of AnnMarie Manzulli.