The Center for Academic Success extends its hours to meet student demand

By Mariah Castro. February 16, 2017 - 2:13 pm

Hawaii Pacific University students that want tutoring after regular business hours can now do so in the the Center for Academic Success (CAS) at Aloha Tower Marketplace (ATM) location.

CAS was previously open until 5 p.m. it has now extended their hours to stay open until 7 p.m., according to CAS Director of Tutoring and Testing Services Lisa Ishikuro. In previous semesters students who had classes that end at 5:05 p.m. wouldn’t be able to get tutoring after their class.

Since the opening of ATM in fall 2015, CAS has offered tutoring during the weekends. Ishikuro said, “ATM Learning Commons has available space for tutoring and since students had been asking about our services we decided to extend our hours in spring 2017.”

Serving more than 3,000 tutoring sessions in fall 2016 CAS wants to be where the students are since CAS has three locations at each campus, it cannot be at all three. There is always student demand for tutors but it depends on which location has the most consistent flow of students.

“We saw there was a healthy group of students who were using the learning commons pretty regularly,” Ishikuro said. “We wanted to tap into that population as potentially meaning tutoring and making services available down there.”

Still, some students believe that the CAS should be open at its main location at the Lower Bishop (LB) building. Fisheries and oceanography student Nicole King said, “I live closer to LB than I do to [ATM], it is like 45 minutes to get here and that’s not worth a tutoring appointment.”

CAS teaches students to tutor in specific subjects like writing, math, science, business, and languages according to the HPU website. The HPU student tutors put in more than 1,300 hours into tutoring during fall 2016.

With the change of hours, monitoring the amount of students who utilize these services will distinguish other changes with CAS in the future. Ishikuro also added, “We want to keep track of how many students are coming in. If we’re getting a good amount of students coming in regularly, at that point we can consider expanding our services.”

According to HPU’s website, CAS was open in fall 2016 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hawaii Loa Campus (HLC), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LB, and weekend days until 5 p.m. at ATM.

These services will be provided if students show a demand for them. For more information about CAS, students can go to their website at hpu.edu/tutoring for hours, tutor availability, and online booking for HLC and ATM.