Club Carnival attracts hundreds of students to Aloha Tower

By Katrina Hicks. February 16, 2017 - 2:24 pm

Hawaii Pacific University hosted almost 200 students at the semi-annual Club Carnival at Aloha Tower Marketplace Jan. 27.

Club Carnival is a student involvement fair that takes place on the second Friday of each fall and spring semester. Carrie Moore, HPU assistant director of student organizations, picked this date to allows time for advertising for Club Carnival.

Many clubs get involved by coming to the event. Moore said, “Usually around 30-40 clubs come. We promote to clubs at Club Connection, and strongly encourage them to attend.”

Club Carnival has been happening twice per academic year for at least a decade. Moore also mentioned that since HPU purchased Aloha Tower Marketplace, the event has been held there in the atrium; before that, Club Carnival was held on Fort Street.

Moving the event to Aloha Tower has hurt attendance, according to some students.

“Having been here for three years, I think it would still be successful down at fort street,” Josh Koh, HPU student said. “Not a lot of people want to walk all the way down here, but the free pizza helps.”

Moore agreed and mentioned the reason for the location change. “It’s a challenge to get people down [to Aloha Tower],” Moore said. “But we’re really trying to make it the center of our community.”

HPU’s Campus Activities Board recently began offering free pizza for students at Club Carnival, Moore said. The first 200 students to fill out a stamp card by visiting club booths were able to get a free lunch.

Many students came down not only to view the tables, but to host them as well for their individual clubs. Leilani Feleciano, HPU student and senator for the college of liberal arts, uses Club Carnival as a way for clubs to recruit new members.

“I think Club Carnival is one of the best ways to reach students,” Feleciano said. “It’s such a collaborative event that has so many interests to appeal to the majority population.”

Feleciano came to Club Carnival hoping to advertise the upcoming student government elections, and she added that it was a great way to advertise to students face to face.

As students get used to attending events at Aloha Tower, Moore hopes to increase attendance each semester.