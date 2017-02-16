Honolulu Museum’s 2017 ARTafterDARK celebrates the Year of the Rooster

By Leila Jaffuel. February 16, 2017 - 3:12 pm

The Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) kicked off its monthly ARTafterDARK on Jan.27. In honor of the Chinese New Year, the year of the rooster, they hosted dancing and martial arts performances by Wah Yun Culture and Arts Academy.

The monthly affair is a collaboration between the museum’s staff and its dedicated volunteers to celebrate art, culture and Honolulu’s nightlife in an entertaining social atmosphere.

This month in celebrating the new lunar calendar HoMA brought in Chinese dancers as Director of Communications Lesa Griffith said, “The promise of having lion dancing brings in an extra excited and large crowd.”

The event attracted thousands, with a maximum capacity of 2,000, the museum had to turn people away just an hour into the event as Griffith added that the Lion Dancing increases attendance.

When HoMA began the events in 2004, the number of attendees were close to 300 Griffith explained, “We’re just amazed that the number continues to grow.”

All of the galleries remain open for guests throughout the evening, in addition to their collection of 50,000 permanent pieces. Every month they showcase an artist. This month’s featured artist Yun-Fei Ji complimented the cultural performances as he specializes in traditional Chinese scroll painting.

According to HoMA’s website Ji, born in Beijing, mastered the art of ink landscapes, but instead of adopting the idealistic imagery that scroll painters typically illustrate, his work represents the gritty reality of life in China today.

His exhibit, titled “The Intimate Universe”, depicts political controversies and socioeconomic struggles he observes in China’s current society.

The food at the event, was provided by EAT Honolulu, which had unusual menu items like, ginger crème brulee and sugar spiced bacon dipped in Waialua chocolate.

An outdoor dining area along with four cocktail bars and tropical euro-electro music played by DJ Jem provided an atmosphere for guests to mingle and socialize.

ARTafterDARK is held on the last Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Griffith tells us next month’s guests can look forward to a “Belated Valentine’s celebration and the theme is romance and digital connections.”

HoMA recently launched a mobile app that allows members to digitally check-in early and skip the long wait. Admission is free for museum members and when you pay the $25 entry fee for non-members, it automatically gives you an annual membership. You will be able to attend the rest of the monthly events for free.