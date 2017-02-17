HPU student activity fees available for clubs and student organizations

By Rhema Kashida. February 16, 2017 - 3:27 pm

Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) students are paying up to $100 per year for funds that they may not see. The student activity fee that HPU students pay each semester is used to fund events planned by student clubs and organizations. Each full-time undergraduate student pays a non-refundable $50 Student Activity Fee (SAF) per semester, while part-time undergraduate and full-time graduate students pays $25 per semester.

According to the hpu.edu website, the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee (SAFAC) allocates the money generated from the SAF towards the following areas: 50 percent Campus Activities Board, 30 percent to recognized student organizations and departments, 8 percent to the Student Government Association, 9 percent to campus recreation, 2.5 percent to a reserve fund, and 0.5 percent to the SAFAC committee.

SAFAC received more than $66,000 in tha fall of 2016. Of that amount, almost $29,000 was given to organizations such as Campus Activities Board, Student Government Association, and Campus recreation.

“Students should join the various departments and clubs or participate in the events and activities” said Assistant Director of Student Activities Chez Neilson when asked how to best take advantage of SAFAC funding.

For example, during the student “Welcome Back Luau” event SAF covered most of the $115 per person charge where students only had to pay $20 to attend their events. “ If a student is associated with an HPU club, event, or organization they could help with the event or submit a SAFAC request form,” further explained Neilson.

After being informed about SAFAC’s benefits, HPU student Dani Iwani was glad to know that she could have access those funds as she said, “If I ever wanted to throw an event for my basketball team or class, I would know where I could get it funded.”

Some advice that Neilson had for filling out the SAFAC request forms were to read the form carefully and to put specific, meaningful things in the student learning outcomes section of the SAFAC request form. “I always hope that it is a jumping point for whatever activity you are doing to really think ‘Oh, I’m doing more than I actually thought about!’” Neilson added, that the SAFAC committee is understanding and is enthusiastically willing to assist students in properly filling out the forms and walk through the steps.

Information on SAFAC and the SAFAC funding request form can be found on the HPU website. Having a wide variety of clubs and organizations in HPU means that students can find a group of people that have similar interests and entrepreneurial goals. Utilizing these funds to the student’s advantage helps to achieve the objectives that may seem unaffordable.