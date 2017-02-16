Run in bubbles while supporting local charities

By Lauren Martinez. February 16, 2017 - 4:02 pm

Thousands of people came out to support Operation Homefront at the second annual Bubble Run in Hawaii. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 the run took place at Barber’s Point in Kapolei, Hawaii at 8 a.m..

The Bubble Run is a 5K event that supports local charities in over 25 different cities across the United States and growing. The event has been ongoing for five year now, but has only traveled to Hawaii for two of those five, with plans on coming back next year. The run’s number one goal is to increase awareness for local charities.

Shelia Smith, one of the many runners that day, wore a blue hula skirt, lei, and over-sized glasses. She missed last year’s event, but made it out this year for the first time. Smith explained, “To have fun, support Operation Homefront, and run in bubbles!”

According to Operation Homefront’s website, they are committed to helping military and veteran families live stable and secure life styles, and provide them with the support they need through rough times.

Besides volunteers from Operation Homefront, anyone can volunteer at the run. When it comes to the number of volunteers that Saturday, Event Coordinator Aubrion Sterrett said, “It was more than we are used to seeing at our events.”

Participants get the chance to run or walk the course and engage themselves in a variety of colored bubbles. Sterrett explains that runners are not pressured to be the fastest person on the course or even forced to run. She goes on to say that “It’s really just about coming out, having fun, bringing the kids, and going through some bubbles.”

This event is expected to come back to O’ahu next year and will be supporting another local charity of their choice. Sterrett said, “Hopefully we’ll see everybody back in 2018!” So for those who didn’t make it, and to all that participated, look out for the Bubble Run in 2018 and help support a local charity!

To find out how money is donated to local charities through the Bubble Run, visit their website at http://www.bubblerun.com.