Ocean art being born through collaboration of artists and scientists

By Clayton Nelson. February 16, 2017 - 4:16 pm

Artists At Sea held an exhibit at The Arts At Marks Garage from Jan. 15 through Feb. 3, 2017. On Jan. 24, 2017, the exhibit, which is in its first year, hosted five short films to explain what Artist At Sea was about. It also looked at what goes on aboard the ocean research vessel, Falkor, named after the dragon from “The Neverending Story.”

With only a handful of guests at the showing, the hosts of the event allowed its guests to roam the exhibit and experience the artist’s works before the films.

Following the showings, Communication Manager Carlie Wiener addressed the the guests, “2017 is going to be an exciting year for us!” She spoke of cruises to the Phoenix Islands along with deep sea coral and microplastic studies.

Wiener put emphasis on the use of the research vessel’s new remote operated vehicle (R.O.V.), Subastian, which will be used in the upcoming research.

Making an appearance at the event, Captain Bernd Buchner summarized the collective activities aboard Falkor as “Going to sea and supporting the science, trying to enable scientists to gather new data and new information, and helping therefore getting a better understanding for the ocean and for the environment.” Accenting the collaboration of experts and artists alike creating, discovering, and sharing knowledge to create a more transparent ocean.