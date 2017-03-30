Study Abroad Pau Hana provides information to HPU students

By Lauren Martinez. March 30, 2017 - 1:54 pm

Over 20 students attended Hawaii Pacific University’s (HPU) Study Abroad program which hosted its first Pau Hana event on Feb. 24, 2017 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Aloha Tower. Study Abroad Director Melissa Matsubara and six students who’ve studied abroad, gathered for an informational meeting.

After talking with the study abroad providers in the beginning of the semester, international study senior, Katarina Lage was inspired to create the Pau Hana event as she said, ”We need to get students interested in studying abroad in Hawaii and it kind of came to me.”

Matsubara and Lage agreed that students need to be more informed about studying abroad. “We need to create that environment, where we’re not only bringing students in, but we’re sending them out, and really creating a more international and diverse community,” added Lage.

The group of student panelists had studied abroad in Morocco, Ecuador, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Australia and several other countries.

Student panelist answered questions which included; why they chose to study abroad, what was their most memorable experience, what they learned, how they’ve changed, challenges they faced, and more.

International study freshman, Leilani DeLude, is undecided where she wants to study abroad, the event did help her see how others narrowed down their choices based on their majors and personal likings. DeLude said, “It was really interesting to hear from people who went abroad instead of just reading a pamphlet.”

During the event, there were students displaying their photos of their study abroad experiences on two big screens. They also served international foods and had informative pamphlets for interested students. Matsubara and the panelist were able to meet students individually towards the end of the event.

Student panelist, multimedia cinematic production junior Gabriella Marzullo, felt like the event had a positive impact on attendees. Marzullo explained, “We feel like we really got to talk to students about our experiences so that it could help them in deciding where they want to go abroad.”

Lage continued to emphasize the benefits of studying abroad and believes all students should go. She concluded, “No matter what you’re going to do, going with a group or you’re going solo, it’s all worth it in the end, as long as you go!”

For more information go to https://www.hpu.edu/Study_Abroad/ or email studyabroad@hpu.edu.