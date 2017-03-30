HPU Welcomes a New President

By Katrina Hicks. March 30, 2017 - 4:30 pm

Hawaii Pacific University inaugurated its new president, John Gotanda, on Friday, March 3.

Gotanda, HPU’s 5th president, was officially welcomed to the university at ‘Iolani Palace in front of more than 200 guests. According to Sam Moku, HPU vice president, the event was attended by students, faculty, staff, and specially invited VIP guests.

The event consisted of several speakers, including some of Gotanda’s colleagues, Honolulu City and County Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and HPU Faculty Senate Chair Grace Cheng. HPU’s International Vocal Ensemble sang the national anthem, Hawai’i Pono’i, and ‘Akaka Falls, and two Oli were performed during the event.

DJ Caoile, HPU freshman and performer, said he was excited and honored to dance for the president’s inauguration. “I choreographed the hula for ‘Akaka Falls,” he said. “It was just a few minutes of dancing solo, but I was glad to be able to do it.”

After the speeches and performances, guests were welcomed to participate in conversation and appetizers on the palace lawn.

Gotanda chatted with many of the guests, including groups like Student Government Association and International Vocal Ensemble.

HPU Vice President Sam Moku said that preparation for the inauguration began several months ago, and that he led much of the planning. “We started planning this back in December,” he said. “We’d have liked to have the event at Aloha Tower, but there were some issues that we couldn’t avoid.”

Although there were concerns about the palace location regarding public intrusion and weather, Daryn Vorderbruegge, Assistant Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations, said many people were pleased with the end result.

“You couldn’t have picked a better backdrop.” Vorderbruegge said. “President Gotanda is originally from Hawaii, and it’s great to bring that heritage back today and to the University.”

Vorderbruegge was head of the planning committee for the event, and she explained that two of the event speakers came from Gotanda’s previous university, Villanova, and were invited to speak at the inauguration.

Josh Koh, a student worker from HPU’s University Relations Department, was largely responsible for coordinating and organizing the guest list. On a committee of about 10 people, he said he worked to help send out the total of over 1400 invitations.

HPU’s past two presidents held the position for five and thirty-three years respectively.

Watch the inauguration video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGTEcNu-k9M