HPU Women’s Golf rank No. 16 at California

By Nicole Hoynaski. March 30, 2017 - 2:27 pm

Hawaii Pacific University’s Women’s golf team started their 2017 season placing 16 out of 20 at the California Baptist invitational last weekend in Corona, Calif.

The team of five started their campaign at Eagle Glen Golf Club with a practice round on Sunday, and two matches proceeding on Monday and Tuesday. Sophomore Kaia Takaki of Honolulu, led both rounds shooting 83 on both match days despite the rainy weather conditions, “It was tough out there, it wasn’t our best performance. I really hope we can improve leading up to our next match and that we can be more prepared,” she said.

Takiki was joined on the greens by four teammates with Mika Walker posting the best score of the weekend with an 82 on Sunday.

Teammate Rachael Peterson posted scores of 91 and 87, Pranisa “Mint” Chimsuti scored 91 and 85 and the only senior left on the team Corinne Chan posted an 87 and 93.

The California Baptist Invitational was the first of three Spring season matches for HPU women’s golf leading up to the PacWest Championships that will be held in April. Held in Kahuku, Honolulu, it will be the first time PacWest is held on home territory in three years.

Coach Zach Cox was hopeful about the team’s progression moving forward, “[Our goal is] to come in top 3 at PacWest… we’re familiar with the courses, we play them more often and we know where to put our ball placement so we feel more confident… and the team chemistry has never been better,” said Cox. HPU women’s golf had placed sixth at last year’s PacWest tournament held in Litchfield Park, Arizona.

The team will travel to Nevada next to compete at the Las Vegas Desert Classic March 5-6, 2017.