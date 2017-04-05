Plastic pollution in the Pacific worse than anticipated

By Kyler Badten. April 5, 2017 - 8:46 am

Hawaii Pacific University students participated in research to help further understand the plight of plastic pollution in the Pacific ocean.

In August 2015, during the largest plastic assessment expedition in history, The Ocean Cleanup Foundation discovered more plastic marine debris than anticipated as HPU marine biology student Dave Hammack said, “We expected to come back with about 200 kg of debris, but ended up with well over 4 tons.”

The month-long expedition was named the Mega Expedition and its purpose was to collect data that will help with future efforts to cleanup the plastics that have already entered our oceans. Founder of The Ocean Cleanup, Boyan Slat, hopes to begin extracting plastics from the Pacific Ocean by 2020.