Hawaii Pacific University inaugurates a new president

By Katrina Hicks. April 6, 2017 - 8:52 am

Hawaii Pacific University inaugurated its new president, John Gotanda, on Friday March 3.

Gotanda, HPU’s 5th president, was officially welcomed to the university at ‘Iolani Palace in front of more than 200 guests. According to Sam Moku, HPU vice president, the event was attended by students, faculty, staff, and specially invited VIP guests.