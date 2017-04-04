2017 Bubble Run

By Lauren Martinez. April 4, 2017 - 10:57 am

Thousands of people came out to support Operation Homefront at the second annual Bubble Run in Hawaii. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 the run took place at Barber’s Point in Kapolei, Hawaii at 8 a.m..

The Bubble Run is a 5K event that supports local charities in over 25 different cities across the United States and growing. The event has been ongoing for five year now, but has only traveled to Hawaii for two of those five, with plans on coming back next year. The run’s number one goal is to increase awareness for local charities.