HPU Celebrates Academic Excellence with Its 5th Annual Capstone Symposium

By Hanh Nguyen. April 6, 2017 - 11:44 am

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, the HPU Ohana and the local community can interact with seniors and recent graduates at Aloha Tower about their capstone works, the culmination of their degree programs. The event will continue to demonstrate HPU students’ competence, creativity, and innovation in their discipline areas and their abilities to relate discipline-specific learning outcomes to real world applications.

This year, there will be a significant increase in the number of awards. In addition to the standard First Place, Second Place, and Third Place awards, there will be awards for Community Impact and Effective Communication, given to each division (graduate and undergraduate). President John Gotanda will be there in person to award the winners. Door prizes for presenters and student attendees will be given throughout the event.

Last year’s Capstone Symposium featured 72 poster presentations by graduate and undergraduate student individuals and groups. The poster format enabled personalized and lively interaction between presenters and audience members. Some students chose to present on poster paper boards, some on laptops, several displayed colorful artifacts to illustrate their topics, and a group of computer science students brought in a robot! While students from some disciplines were more familiar with the oral presentation format, everyone embraced the poster format and many presenters utilized the affordances of this format to convey their information very effectively, using 3-D design, interactive design, and graphic organizers in creative ways. With so many quality presentations, it was not an easy task for the judges. Last year’s winners were in Humanities, Social Work, and Psychology.

The capstone experience is defined as experience that integrates coursework, knowledge, skills and experiential learning to enable the student to demonstrate a broad mastery of learning across the curriculum for further career advancement. Capstone experiences enable a student to synthesize the knowledge and skills gained in their coursework and bridge this college learning with future career development, education, and professional development.

Examples of capstone experience include culminating senior experiences, achievement portfolios, senior projects, theses, comprehensive examinations, practicums, internships, field experiences, co-op experiences, clinical assignments, and study abroad. The capstone experience takes the form of a capstone course or is spread out in several courses in a degree program.

As before, this year’s presenters will speak concurrently in three time slots that coincide with class sessions (10:50-12:15, 12:30-1:55, and 2:05-3:30) so students can visit the Symposium between classes. Award ceremony, with concluding remarks from President Gotanda, will be from 4:30-4:45.

The 2017 Capstone Symposium will be held at the Aloha Tower Marketplace, Multipurpose Room 3. It is open to all HPU students, faculty, staff, and the public.

Visit the Capstone Symposium website for more information and updates:

http://www.hpu.edu/CHSS/CapstoneSymposium/index.html

submitted by Hanh Nguyen, Capstone Symposium co-organizer, Email hnguyen@hpu.edu