HPU implements meal program for fall 2017

By Mariah Castro. April 11, 2017 - 12:01 pm

Sharks Bucks started in spring 2016 in place of an on-campus meal plan for residents of Aloha Tower Marketplace (ATM). Sharks Bucks allows students to use their student ID to buy meals or groceries at participating merchants.

Commuting students will also be able to get in on the meal program, with a starting rate of $500 and increments of $100 thereafter. Commuters will not receive the $100 credit that ATM residents will receive, but will benefits in other ways.