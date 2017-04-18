Amanda Kowalski wins 1st Place in AAF’s 2017 Shining Star Scholarship

By AnnMarie Manzulli. April 18, 2017 - 10:07 am

HONOLULU, HI- APRIL 14, 2017- The American Advertising Federation Hawaii “Shining Star” Scholarship is open to current full-time students of a Hawaii college or university and majoring in Advertising or an Advertising-related field such as Graphic or Web design, Marketing, Journalism or Communications. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic achievement, need, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community service activities, honors and other awards or recognition, work experience and statement of goals and aspirations, and unusual personal and/or family circumstances.

This year’s Shining Star Scholarship recipient, Hawaii Pacific University senior Amanda Kowalski will be graduating from HPU in December with a double major; a BA in Integrated Multimedia and a BS in Mass Communications.

In addition to receiving a $2,000 scholarship, Kowalski will be honored on April 22 at the 2017 Pele Awards ceremony. The mission of the awards ceremony is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

“Being the recipient of such a prestigious award is truly an honor. Being the first woman in my family to attend college and be on track to graduating is one of my biggest accomplishments,” Kowalski shares. “I am so grateful for the opportunities that AAF has provided me over the years and I look forward in seeing where my career takes me in the future.”

Kowalski is an active member of the Akamai Advertising club and part of the 2017 NSAC National Student Advertising Competition presenting team. Amanda is one of the student initiators of Her Campus Hawaii Pacific University, a branch of HerCampus.com, a national online magazine for college women.

“Amanda Kowalski is a sharp, motivated young woman with a versatile skill set that will give her professional options after graduation,” claims her faculty advisor and mentor AnnMarie Manzulli.

