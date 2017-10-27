Vita Juice – voted best açai bowl in town!!!

By Katharina Sodtke, Pia Kilian. October 27, 2017 - 10:11 am

Vita Juice is Fort Street’s prime health spot. The smoothie and juice bar serves anyone who wants to indulge in a tasty breakfast or lunch.

It was voted the best açai bowl in downtown. The owner only uses fresh açai and various natural fruits which makes a difference. There are also various possibilities of organic green smoothies or fresh pressed sugarcane juice.

For more than 11 years, Nana has been the owner of Vita Juice. For her, it is important that people are feeling good and eating healthy, that’s why she hasn’t changed her prices for seven years.

You can always stop by to talk story with her and drink one of her delicious smoothies or eat one of her amazing açai bowls.

Enjoy the healthiest breakfast and lunch in the downtown area.

For more information visit Facebook, Yelp, call Nana: (808) 526-1396 or visit Vita Juice at 1111-C Fort St Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813