Tio’s Tamales

By Juan Peralta. November 6, 2017 - 1:25 pm

Tio’s Tamales brings mainland southwest to Hawai’i with their New Mexico style cuisine and charm. This hidden gem is a little restaurant that gives customers a chance to grab some delicious Mexican food freshly cooked by owner Ray Mascarenas. New Mexico and Mexican food have their differences but one of the main dishes that brings them together is the famous tamales! Tamales are in close reach for those in the downtown Honolulu area. Located on Nu’uanu Avenue it makes it possible for customers to conveniently park and pick up.

This treasure is also known for the special green chile used on most of their food (or upon request) which is 100 percent New Mexico. The menu offers burritos, chimichangas, and most food items one can expect to see at a Mexican restaurant. Mascarenas is born and raised in New Mexico until he married his local island wife. Mascarenas is the first to bring the south-western spice and food combination to Hawai’i.

Come by and find out why this place is the new hole-in-the-wall eatery. The food and price is worth the drive for those who are a little bit further than downtown.

Tio’s is located at 1329 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Parking: Limited meter stalls