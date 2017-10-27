That Place

By Yosselyn Munnerlyn. October 27, 2017 - 10:04 am

That Place Subs and Salads is a sub shop that offers several styles of freshly made subs and salads. When people have less time to pick up and eat, this sub shop gives a customer a myriad of choices. The bread, meats, cheese and vegetables are all fresh and each sub is made to order. What sets them apart from the other sub shops is the homemade creamy garlic mayonnaise. Stop in and experience the difference of That Place Subs and Salads, where “We’ll make you a samich you can’t refuse!” Dine in, carry out and catering is available.

Students receive a 10 percent off discount. Free WI-FI also available.

That Place is located at 1150 Bishop St, Honolulu, HI 96813 and phone number is (808) 524-7827.