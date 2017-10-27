Taco Kabana – Enjoy delicious Mexican foods

By Vanessa Mendler, Marcus Gross. October 27, 2017 - 9:48 am

Taco Kabana offers delicious Mexican food at low prices. Enjoy the breakfast burrito that are made to order. You can choose between three different breakfast burritos, chorizo, bacon and steak for only $9.

For lunch they offer $2.55 tacos, $9.95 burritos and $12 quesadillas. Every Wednesday is Taco Kabana Day. Their lunch special burritos are only $9, with a choice of fish, pork or steak. The Tuesday special is buy three tacos and get one free.

The food is great but customers are always greeted with big smiles keeping customers coming back for more. Taco Kabana is the place to go to have a good lunch and refueling for the rest of the day.

Taco Kabana is located at 1121 Union Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

For more information call 808-585-8186.