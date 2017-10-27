Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry – to never forget your time in Hawai’i

By Pia Lena Martha Kilian. October 27, 2017 - 9:59 am

Have the perfect reminder of your stay in Hawai’i with traditional Hawaiian jewelry.

Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry has been making Hawaiian jewelry for 40 years. Through the shop’s window the jeweler can be seen crafting, engraving or repairing broken jewelry.

The designs are inspired by Hawaiian culture such as turtles, dolphins and flowers like the plumeria, the hibiscus and the maile.

They are the largest Hawaiian jewelry manufacturer in the world and are proud to provide good service and quality jewelry. To own a piece of jewelry from Royal Hawaiian Jewelry, is to own a piece of Hawai’i.

Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry located at 1130 Bishop Street, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit www.rhhj.com, email bishop@rhhj.com or call (808) 524-4321.