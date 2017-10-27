Need something to snack on?

By Yosselyn Munnerlyn. October 27, 2017 - 10:02 am

Ono Kettle Pop is the only kettle corn business on the island making the freshest and most unique flavor combos. Top sellers include the Classic (Sweet-n-salty), Salted Caramel, Fruity Rainbow and Chicago caramel & cheddar mix. Local options such as the Maui Onion Garlic, Li Hing Crunch, savory Ono Hurricane and a crispy-n-sweet Caramel Hurricane are also offered. Ono Kettle Pop uses resealable bags available in a variety of sizes. The popcorn carries a shelf life of up to 8 weeks.

Ono Kettle Pop attends various farmers markets and events island wide, as well as the Fort Street Mall Farmers Market every Friday from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m.