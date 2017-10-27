Mr. Donut‘s & Bakery – 10% off for Students!!

By Vanessa Mendler. October 27, 2017 - 9:55 am

Mr. Donut’s & Bakery is a slightly hidden bakery in Downtown Honolulu with cheap donuts. The donuts are huge and made daily. They also provide Donut Holes for only $0.26 and donuts starting at $1.25. Specials Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Monday’s special is: buy one small coffee & glazed donut and get one free.

Mr. Donut’s & Bakery is located at 134 S Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96813. Hours are Monday-Thursday 24 hours, Friday 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mr. Donut’s & Bakery will give a 10 percent discount to all Hawaii Pacific University students.