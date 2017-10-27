Moped Garage

By Juan Peralta. October 27, 2017 - 9:43 am

Moped Garage serves as a repair shop, as well as a new and used moped dealership.

Serving Hawai’i since 2012, they continue to help find their customers the best transportation they offer. Their goal is to provide a safe riding experience while promoting a fun moped lifestyle that best fits customer needs.

Moped Garage makes sure that when you purchase a moped, you leave with the best deal possible and the safest way to travel. They offer safety checks and inspections, aid towards your registration process, equipping you with the proper security and much more.

Experienced specialists make sure you are confident and ready to ride before you leave the shop. Moped Garage also offers some of the most durable accessories and products.

Prices vary from mopeds new and used but are all within a well reasonable price. Whatever your budget, they will make sure you leave happy and secure with each purchase.

Moped Garage is located at 1694 Kalakaua Ave. suite 106, Honolulu, HI 96826. Hours of operation Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit http://mopedgaragehawaii.com.