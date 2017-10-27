Aloha Tortilla Factory and Cafe

By Haruka Watanabe. October 27, 2017 - 9:52 am

Aloha Tortilla Factory and Cafe is a Mexican restaurant, owned by couple Lourdes Ricardez and Fermin Guzman. The restaurant recently opened on July 21, 2017.

Aloha Tortilla Factory and Cafe has a variety of menu items from breakfast to dessert. Popular menu items are Tacos of Carne Asada and Quesadillas. Most menu items are served with the two sides of the day.

Every Aloha Friday they offer a 15 percent discount for HPU students and faculty.

Aloha Tortilla Factory is located at 1 Aloha Tower Dr, Honolulu, HI 96813, in the kiosks in front of the Aloha Tower.

Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.