808Futsal

By Soh Nishikori. October 27, 2017 - 10:22 am

Given Hawaii’s multicultural environment, soccer players from all over the world come to 808Futsal to enjoy the sport they love.

The indoor soccer business hosts the 808Futsal Adult League. Teams can be formed and registered to take part in the 10-week seasons.

808Futsal offers classes for youth players every Wednesday and Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For those who do not have indoor soccer shoes, 808Futsal has a store with all the soccer gear one would need to get started.

Not only is soccer an activity to stay healthy, but it is also an amazing way to make new friends. The atmosphere of the place would speak for itself.

Open pickup nights are open to all ages and genders. First timers will get in for FREE, after that there will be a fee for each time you play.

808Futsal is located at 1010 Munu Street, Kapolei, HI 96707. Hours are Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.