Downtown pizzeria offers more than just pizza

By Eternity Billingsly. October 25, 2017 - 7:03 pm

From the outside it looks like a tiny vintage pizza parlor, but don’t be deceived, J.J. Dolan’s offers customers the chance to try New York-style pizza and drinks in the downtown Honolulu area.

The pizzeria is quite spacious with an area slightly elevated and a countertop bar stool area. It also offers enough space to have parties of two or more in multiple parts of the parlor.

The setup allows customers to have a clear view of the bar and television from all parts of the room to enjoy any sports game they’re watching.

Co-owner J.J. Niebuhr assisted with the design of the restaurant and set it up so that customers can get the aroma of the food as he said “I wanted people to smell the pizza as soon as they walk in and before it reaches their tables.”

The restaurant is open for sports, food and drinks six days a week. They close on Sundays, so no Sunday football at J.J. But Niebuhr knows what his sport fans like as he said “Who doesn’t love good pizza and beer?”

Niebuhr and his business partners are looking to share their simple concept of pizza and beer. “We’re hoping to expand to the mainland and maybe open a store in Hawaii Kai and the west side,” Niebuhr said.

J.J. Dolan’s has already expanded into an upscale Italian restaurant called Bethel Union which is close to 300 feet away and an Irish pub near Aloha Tower named Ferguson’s Irish Pub.

J.J. Dolan’s is located at 1147 Bethel Street and their website is www.JJDOLANS.com.