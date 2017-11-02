The Hawaiian Experience By Casey Park. November 2, 2017 - 9:31 am Some students at Hawai’i Pacific University (HPU) seem to think the “Hawaiian Experience” consists of daily acai bowls, trips to the beach and yearlong daisy dukes. But, none of these things are exclusively Hawaiian. The Hawaiian experience comes from the culture and people of the islands. Here are some ways you can find a true Hawaiian experience. Malama Honua M?lama honua, or caring for the environment, is one of the defining values Hawaiians share. There are rewarding ways to give back to the island’s environment. There are places which accept volunteers, like He’eia Fishpond in Kane’ohe or Kanewai Lo’i at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa. Participants can enjoy scenic views, learn about old Hawai’i and make a difference in the Hawaiian community. Beach Hopping O’ahu has highways which run along the coast. This makes it possible to pull over and check out a beach. The real Hawaiian way is to be conscious of the environment that surrounds the beaches. This means giving marine creatures their space, using reef-friendly sun block and picking up trash before you leave.

Hawaiian Food

Hawaiian food has a flavor of its own. Learning and eating some of that food is a great way to experience Hawai’i. Eating local snacks is as easy as grabbing a poke bowl, spam musubi or a Hawaiian Sun juice from any grocery store. But, to experience real Hawaiian traditions, it would be laulau, pipikaula and poi, which you can get from Highway Inn in Kaka’ako.

Hawaiian Arts

Bishop Museum isn’t the only place to experience Hawaiian art and culture. The Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki offers free classes in hula, ukulele, lomilomi (Hawaiian massage) and more. The Kamehameha Schools has a series of Hawaiian language lessons posted on YouTube for anyone who wants to learn.

Aloha

Above all, the aloha spirit is what makes Hawai‘i what it is. The aloha spirit is a welcoming feeling which promotes respect for people from all walks of life. It’s about meeting new people, learning about their own experiences and carrying that knowledge with you wherever you go. Knowing aloha is knowing humility, tolerance and sharing that positivity with everyone you encounter.

For more information about where to get the real Hawaiian experience while in Hawai’i, you can visit travel2change.org, gohawaii.com or hawaiitourismauthority.org.